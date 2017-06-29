June 29 Alkermes Plc:
* Alkermes announces positive preliminary topline results
from phase 3 antipsychotic efficacy study of ALKS 3831 for
treatment of schizophrenia
* Alkermes announces positive preliminary topline results
from phase 3 antipsychotic efficacy study of ALKS 3831 for
treatment of schizophrenia
* Alkermes Plc - study met prespecified primary endpoint
* Alkermes - ALKS 3831 demonstrating statistically
significant reductions from baseline in positive and negative
syndrome scale scores versus placebo
* Alkermes Plc - study also met its key secondary endpoint
* Alkermes Plc - study met prespecified primary endpoint,
with ALKS 3831
* Alkermes - enlighten-2, six-month phase 3 study evaluating
weight gain profile of olanzapine compared to ALKS 3831, is
ongoing with data expected in 2018
* Alkermes Plc - ALKS 3831 demonstrated statistically
significant reductions from baseline in positive and negative
syndrome scale scores compared to placebo
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: