May 11(Reuters) - All About Inc

* Says unit All About Life Marketing, Inc. will establish a joint venture with Nippon Television Network Corporation, on Aug.1

* Says the joint venture will be capitalized at 75 million yen

* Says the joint venture will engaged in event business and electronic commerce (EC) business

