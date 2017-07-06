BRIEF-Ninestar to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 12
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 11
July 6All Winner Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it elects Zhang Jianhui as chairman
* Says it appoints Tang Lihua as general manager
* Says it appoints Li Long as CFO
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qJoabh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.65 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 11