BRIEF-India's NSE refers technical glitch to Standing Committee on Technology
* India's NSE says NSE cash market segment did not function normally due to technical problem at the opening today and accordingly was closed - statement
July 10 Allahabad Bank
* Says to keep MCLRs upto 1 year unchanged Source text - (bit.ly/2sWaqZ2) Further company coverage:
* Individual stock quotes updating normally after 5-hour glitch