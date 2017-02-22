BRIEF-Alleghany Q4 operating earnings per share $7.02

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp:

* Q4 operating earnings per share $7.02

* Q4 earnings per share $4.45

* $7.02 of operating earnings per diluted share for 2016 q4

* Alleghany Corp - Q4 net premiums written $ 1,198.6 million versus $1,238.9 million last year

* Alleghany Corp says net investment income for q4 of $106.1 million , an increase of 1.8pct from corresponding 2015 period

* Q4 earnings per share view $5.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: