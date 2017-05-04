FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Alleghany reports 2017 first quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp:

* Alleghany corp - reported $9.67 of earnings per diluted share and $7.29 of operating earnings per diluted share for the 2017 first quarter

* Says book value per common share1 was $530.86 as of march 31, 2017, increase of 3.0% from book value per common share1 as of december 31, 2016

* Says book value per common share was $530.86 as of march 31, 2017

* Qtrly net premiums written $1,233.1 million versus $1,322.2 million - sec filing

* Q1 earnings per share view $7.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

