BRIEF-Alleghany reports 2017 first quarter results

May 5 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp:

* Alleghany corp - reported $9.67 of earnings per diluted share and $7.29 of operating earnings per diluted share for the 2017 first quarter

* Says book value per common share1 was $530.86 as of march 31, 2017, increase of 3.0% from book value per common share1 as of december 31, 2016

* Qtrly net premiums written $1,233.1 million versus $1,322.2 million - sec filing

* Q1 earnings per share view $7.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S