* Soleno Therapeutics announces successful completion of FDA meeting for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome
July 5 Allegheny Technologies Inc:
* Allegheny Technologies announced JV with GE Aviation for the development of a new meltless titanium alloy powder manufacturing technology
* Allegheny Technologies - JV for development of new meltless titanium alloy powder manufacturing technology, JV will construct new research and development pilot production facility
July 5 Luxembourg-based fund management company VAM Funds said it has hired former Zurich Insurance Group AG executive David Cockerton as a senior adviser in expanding its existing business across the Middle East.