an hour ago
BRIEF-Allegiant Travel Company Q2 earnings per share $2.94
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:18 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Allegiant Travel Company Q2 earnings per share $2.94

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co:

* Allegiant Travel Company second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly total operating revenue $400.6 million versus $344.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.94

* Board of directors increased share repurchase authorization to $100 million

* Q2 TRASM increased 3.1 percent

* Q3 TRASM is expected to be between negative 0.5 and positive 1.5 percent versus q3 last year

* Off peak flying is expected to be almost 26 percent of asms for Q3, versus approximately 22 percent last year

* Q2 casm ex fuel increased 13.2 percent versus same period last year

* Q3 2017 CASM ex fuel is expected to increase between sixteen and eighteen percent versus same period last year

* Full year 2017 casm ex fuel is expected to remain up between ten and twelve percent, consistent with prior guidance

* Full year capex guidance (excluding airbus deferred heavy maintenance) is expected to be $525 million

* Sees 3q17 fixed fee and other revenue of $17 million to $19 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.96, revenue view $400.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

