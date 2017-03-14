FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Allergan and Editas Medicine enter into strategic research and development alliance
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Allergan and Editas Medicine enter into strategic research and development alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan and Editas Medicine enter into strategic research and development alliance to discover and develop Crispr Genome editing medicines for eye diseases

* Under terms of agreement, Editas medicine will receive an upfront payment of $90 million for development of five candidate programs

* Editas Medicine has potential to earn additional payments for achieving important near-term milestones specifically related to LCA10

* Editas medicine will also be eligible to receive development and commercial milestones, as well as royalty payments on a per-program basis

* Allergan will have option to license up to five programs and will be responsible for development and commercialization of optioned products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.