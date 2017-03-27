BRIEF-Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials

March 27 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials of sarecycline for the treatment of moderate to severe acne

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals - two phase 3 trials of sarecycline for treatment of moderate to severe acne met their 12 week primary efficacy endpoints

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals says Allergan plans to file a new drug application (NDA) to U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in second half of this year