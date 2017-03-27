FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials of sarecycline
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials of sarecycline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials of sarecycline for the treatment of moderate to severe acne

* Allergan Plc - plans to file a new drug application (NDA) to U.S. Food & drug administration (fda) in second half of this year

* On track for FDA submission in second half of 2017

* Sarecycline was statistically significantly superior to placebo with respect to primary efficacy endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

