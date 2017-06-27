British ad agency WPP affected by cyber attack - spokesman
LONDON, June 27 Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Tuesday it had been hit by a cyber attack, one of many major corporations to face major disruption.
June 27 Allergan Plc:
* Allergan plc - announced launch of over-the-counter artificial tear refresh optive mega-3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing