May 10 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan announces proposed public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt

* Expects to commence an offering of euro-denominated senior unsecured notes in multiple tranches in coming weeks

* Allergan - will be allergan's debut bond issuance in euro bond market and is intended to be an economic hedge of company's increasing euro revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: