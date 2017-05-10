FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allergan announces tender offers by certain subsidiaries
May 10, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Allergan announces tender offers by certain subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan announces tender offers by certain subsidiaries

* Warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with allergan funding with respect to 4.850% notes due 2044

* Warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with 4.550% notes due 2035 and 4.750% notes due 2045 issued by allergan funding

* Warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with allergan finance with respect to 3.250% notes due 2022 and 4.625% notes due 2042

* Allergan plc - warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with forest laboratories, llc with respect to 4.375% notes due 2019 and 4.875% notes due 2021

* Warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with allergan with respect to 3.375% notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

