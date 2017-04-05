April 5 Allergan Plc
* Allergan reports topline Phase II data supporting
advancement of Botox® (onabotulinumtoxina) for the treatment of
major depressive disorder (MDD)
* Allergan Plc - Botox 30 U dose demonstrated numerically
superior efficacy in madrs total score compared to placebo
* Allergan Plc - Both secondary efficacy variables (CGI-S
and HAMD-17) showed numerically superior efficacy over placebo
in Phase II study
* Allergan Plc - 50 units of Botox did not demonstrate
superior efficacy over placebo in Phase II study
* Allergan Plc - Both 30 units and 50 units of Botox were
well tolerated in Phase II study
* Allergan - Plan to move forward and develop a Phase 3
program for a potential new treatment option for patients adults
with major depressive disorder
