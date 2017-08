April 18 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc

* Financial details of this transaction are not disclosed

* Phase 2b study will assess safety, efficacy and tolerability of this multi-therapy treatment approach for NASH

