March 29 (Reuters) - Allergy Therapeutics Plc:

* HY revenue increased by 18 pct at constant currency to 34.2 mln pounds (H1 2016: 29.0 mln pounds)

* HY reported revenue increased by 39 pct to 40.4 mln pounds (H1 2016: 29.0 mln pounds)

* HY operating profit pre research and development up to 11.1 mln pounds (H1 2016: 7.9 mln pounds)