BRIEF-Goldman Sachs U.S. Income Builder Trust renews normal course issuer bid
July 11 Goldman Sachs U.S. Income Builder Trust :
July 11 ALLERTHAL WERKE AG:
* PRELIM H1 PROFIT OF APPROX. EUR 3.4 MILLION (UNAUDITED)
* IN H1 OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR, THERE WAS A LOSS OF 99 THOUSAND EUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 11 Goldman Sachs U.S. Income Builder Trust :
SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian government officials and construction industry lobbies failed to agree on terms of a plan to prop up homebuilders struggling with sales cancellations, underscoring the impact of growing political turmoil in Latin America's largest economy.