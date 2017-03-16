BRIEF-ALLETE Clean Energy, Xcel Energy sign 100 MW power purchase agreement

March 16 (Reuters) - ALLETE Clean Energy:

* ALLETE Clean Energy, Xcel Energy sign 100 MW power purchase agreement for new North Dakota wind farm

* Project will be built with latest wind turbine technology to maximize production and is expected to be complete in 2019

* $100 million investment in safe harbor turbines allows ALLETE Clean Energy to pursue its three-pronged ptc strategy

Construction is expected to begin in 2018 under a 20-year power purchase agreement between ALLETE Clean Energy and Xcel Energy