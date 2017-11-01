BRIEF-Allete Inc reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.88

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Allete Inc
* Allete Inc reports third quarter results; reaffirms 2017 earnings guidance
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.15 to $3.40 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.88
* Q3 revenue $362.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allete Inc - remain on track to meet full-year earnings targets
* Allete-Sees 2017 EPS of $3.15 to $3.40 , excluding impact of MPUC’s modification of Nov 2016 order on allocation of north Dakota investment tax credits
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S