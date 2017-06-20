BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 20 ALLGEIER SE:
* DGAP-ADHOC: ALLGEIER APPROVES CAPITAL INCREASE FOR GROWTH FINANCING
* COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL IS TO BE INCREASED THROUGH PARTIAL UTILIZATION OF APPROVED CAPITAL I AND APPROVED CAPITAL II FROM CURRENTLY EUR 9,071,500.00 THROUGH ISSUING UP TO 907,149 NO-PAR VALUE ORDINARY BEARER SHARES TO A TOTAL OF UP TO EUR 9,978,649.00
* INTENDS TO UTILIZE FUNDS FROM CAPITAL INCREASE TO FINANCE FURTHER GROWTH INVESTMENTS AND, IN PARTICULAR, TO IMPLEMENT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13