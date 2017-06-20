June 20 ALLGEIER SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ALLGEIER APPROVES CAPITAL INCREASE FOR GROWTH FINANCING

* COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL IS TO BE INCREASED THROUGH PARTIAL UTILIZATION OF APPROVED CAPITAL I AND APPROVED CAPITAL II FROM CURRENTLY EUR 9,071,500.00 THROUGH ISSUING UP TO 907,149 NO-PAR VALUE ORDINARY BEARER SHARES TO A TOTAL OF UP TO EUR 9,978,649.00

* INTENDS TO UTILIZE FUNDS FROM CAPITAL INCREASE TO FINANCE FURTHER GROWTH INVESTMENTS AND, IN PARTICULAR, TO IMPLEMENT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)