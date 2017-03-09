March 9 Allgeier SE:

* Consolidated sales of the continuing business in fiscal year 2016 rose compared to the previous year to 497.5 million euros ($526.50 million) (previous year: 445.7 million euros)

* FY preliminary group EBITDA of the continuing business rose by 34 percent to 31.6 million euros (previous year: 23.5 million euros)

* At 17.9 million euros, EBIT for FY was 60 percent higher than in the previous year (previous year: 11.2 million euros)

* Operating group EBITDA of the continuing business is expected to grow slightly disproportionately in the order of 10 percent in 2017