March 9 Allgeier SE:
* Consolidated sales of the continuing business in fiscal
year 2016 rose compared to the previous year to 497.5 million
euros ($526.50 million) (previous year: 445.7 million euros)
* FY preliminary group EBITDA of the continuing business
rose by 34 percent to 31.6 million euros (previous year: 23.5
million euros)
* At 17.9 million euros, EBIT for FY was 60 percent higher
than in the previous year (previous year: 11.2 million euros)
* Operating group EBITDA of the continuing business is
expected to grow slightly disproportionately in the order of 10
percent in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9449 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)