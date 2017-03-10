March 10 Allgeier SE:

* Allgeier reports further revenue and earnings growth in FY 2016

* Consolidated revenue from continuing operations grew year-on-year to reach 497.5 million euros ($529.84 million) in 2016 financial year (previous year: 445.7 million euros)

* FY adjusted consolidated EBITDA from continuing operations reported a disproportionally strong year-on-year rise of 32 percent to 33.8 million euros in reporting period (previous year: 25.6 million euros)

* FY consolidated EBITDA in continuing operations were up by 34 percent to 31.6 million euros in reporting period (previous year: 23.5 million euros)

* FY consolidated EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) in continuing operations of 17.9 million euros in reporting period reflect 60 percent year-on-year growth

* FY group generated preliminary earnings before tax (EBT) from continuing operations of 14.0 million euros (previous year: 7.1 million euros)

* Board expects for 2017 financial year a continuation of growth in continuing operations in a double-digit range

* 2017 group operating EBITDA (before extraordinary items and effects relating to other accounting periods) from continuing operations should grow at a slightly slower pace in an order of magnitude of 10 percent

* If acquisition of German companies of Ciber Group is implemented short-term additional revenue of around 34 million euros is expected