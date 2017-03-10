March 10 Allgeier SE:
* Allgeier reports further revenue and earnings growth in FY
2016
* Consolidated revenue from continuing operations grew
year-on-year to reach 497.5 million euros ($529.84 million) in
2016 financial year (previous year: 445.7 million euros)
* FY adjusted consolidated EBITDA from continuing operations
reported a disproportionally strong year-on-year rise of 32
percent to 33.8 million euros in reporting period (previous
year: 25.6 million euros)
* FY consolidated EBITDA in continuing operations were up by
34 percent to 31.6 million euros in reporting period (previous
year: 23.5 million euros)
* FY consolidated EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) in
continuing operations of 17.9 million euros in reporting period
reflect 60 percent year-on-year growth
* FY group generated preliminary earnings before tax (EBT)
from continuing operations of 14.0 million euros (previous year:
7.1 million euros)
* Board expects for 2017 financial year a continuation of
growth in continuing operations in a double-digit range
* 2017 group operating EBITDA (before extraordinary items
and effects relating to other accounting periods) from
continuing operations should grow at a slightly slower pace in
an order of magnitude of 10 percent
* If acquisition of German companies of Ciber Group is
implemented short-term additional revenue of around 34 million
euros is expected
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9390 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)