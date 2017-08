May 18 (Reuters) - ALLGON AB (PUBL)

* SATMISSION SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT OF 180 ADVANCED ANTENNA SYSTEMS TO BE DELIVERED OVER THREE YEARS

* TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 70 MILLION, PROVIDED THAT AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED IN FULL OVER THREE YEARS

* SATMISSION AB HAS SIGNED A NEW MAJOR FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH FIRST PARTIAL DELIVERY OF SEK 7 MILLION