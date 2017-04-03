BRIEF-Alliance confirms appointment of Willis Towers Watson to manage trust's equity portfolio

April 3 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc

* Alliance Trust PLC today confirms appointment of Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to manage trust's equity portfolio

* WTW has, on behalf of Trust, selected eight equity managers as previously announced and transition to these managers will be completed before trust's annual general meeting

