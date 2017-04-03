FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alliance confirms appointment of Willis Towers Watson to manage trust's equity portfolio
April 3, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Alliance confirms appointment of Willis Towers Watson to manage trust's equity portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc

* Alliance Trust PLC today confirms appointment of Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to manage trust's equity portfolio

* WTW has, on behalf of Trust, selected eight equity managers as previously announced and transition to these managers will be completed before trust's annual general meeting

* Transition to these managers will be completed before trust's annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)

