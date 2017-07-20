BRIEF-Alliance Data reports Q2 EPS $2.47

1 Min Read
July 20 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Alliance data reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $2.47
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 core earnings per share $18.10
* Q2 core earnings per share $3.84
* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 12 percent
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $8.7 billion
* Says initial 2018 guidance provided
* Says full-year 2017 guidance updated
* Qtrly revenue increased 4 percent to $1.82 billion
* 2017 guidance for revenue is increasing from $7.7 billion to $7.8 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $18.56, revenue view $7.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2018 revenue view $8.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees $21.50 in core eps for fy 2018
* Sees $21.50 in core eps for fy 2018