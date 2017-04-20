FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems Q1 earnings per share $2.58
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems Q1 earnings per share $2.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance data reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $7.7 billion

* Q1 core earnings per share $3.91

* Alliance data systems corp - qtrly revenue $1,879 million versus $1,676 million last year

* Sees 2017 revenue of $7.7 billion and core eps of $18.50

* Alliance data systems corp - annual guidance is for revenue of $7.7 billion and core eps of $18.50.

* Q1 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $18.49, revenue view $7.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

