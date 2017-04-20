BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems Q1 earnings per share $2.58

April 20 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Alliance data reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.58
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $7.7 billion
* Q1 core earnings per share $3.91
* Alliance data systems corp - qtrly revenue $1,879 million versus $1,676 million last year
* Sees 2017 revenue of $7.7 billion and core eps of $18.50
* Alliance data systems corp - annual guidance is for revenue of $7.7 billion and core eps of $18.50.
* Q1 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $18.49, revenue view $7.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S