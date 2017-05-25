BRIEF-Alliance Data's card services unit, Signet Jewelers announce strategic long-term agreement

May 25 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp:

* Alliance Data's card services business and Signet Jewelers announce strategic long-term agreement for private label credit card services; agree to purchase of approximately $1 billion prime-only credit quality portion of signet's total private label portfolio

