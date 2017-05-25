FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alliance Data's card services unit, Signet Jewelers announce strategic long-term agreement
May 25, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Alliance Data's card services unit, Signet Jewelers announce strategic long-term agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp:

* Alliance Data's card services business and Signet Jewelers announce strategic long-term agreement for private label credit card services; agree to purchase of approximately $1 billion prime-only credit quality portion of signet's total private label portfolio

* Alliance Data - to acquire portion of Signet's credit card portfolio consisting of prime-only credit quality accounts totaling about $1 billion in receivables​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

