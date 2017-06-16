Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Alliance Mma Inc
* On June 14, co entered asset purchase agreement pursuant to which it acquired mixed martial arts promotion business of Englebrecht Co
* Says contractual purchase price for acquisition is $1.04 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pound slides to 2-mth low with higher rate hopes doused (Adds details and quotes, updates prices)