BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare Services to go private with merger agreement

April 11 (Reuters) - Alliance Healthcare Services Inc

* Alliance Healthcare Services enters into definitive merger agreement; transaction would result in company going private

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc - deal for for $13.25 per share

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc says upon closing of merger, alliance will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Tahoe

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc- upon closing of merger, alliance will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Tahoe

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc says alliance is expected to remain headquartered in Southern California

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc- all of alliance's divisions within United States are expected to continue unaffected

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc - deal includes total payment of approximately us $75 million to equity holders of alliance other than Tahoe Group

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc says merger is not subject to a financing condition

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc - alliance's executive management team is expected to remain in place

* Alliance Healthcare Services - board of directors, acting on unanimous recommendation of special committee formed by board of directors approved agreement

* Alliance Healthcare Services - entered deal with Tahoe Investment Group,Thaihot, Thaihot Investment Company US Ltd, Alliance Healthcare Services Merger Sub Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: