April 12 Alliance MMA Inc-

* Alliance MMA - on April 7, concluded that financial statements for nine months ended september 30, 2016 included in form 10-q should no longer be relied upon

* Alliance MMA - financial statements should no longer be relied upon because of error in recognizing as compensation transfers of common stock by an affiliate of co to individuals

* Alliance MMA - plans to include in annual report on form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2016 revised financial information for nine months ended sept 30, 2016

* Alliance MMA -co's cfo has discussed determination to restate these financial statements with its independent accounting firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: