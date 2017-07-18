FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 6:23 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Alliance Pharma H1 sales up 8 pct

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Alliance Pharma Plc

* H1 sales up 8% at GBP 50.3 million versus GBP 46.4 million year ago

* Co traded in line with board's expectations in H1

* Continue to expect decision in current quarter on UK regulatory approval of Diclectin

* H1 free cash flow expected to be approximately GBP 11.1 million, in-line with free cash flow generated in H2 of 2016

* Net debt decreased to approximately GBP 63.4 million as at 30 June 2017 from GBP 76.1 million as at 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

