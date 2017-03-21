FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Alliance Pharma updates on settlement agreement with Sinclair Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Alliance Pharma Plc

* Settlement agreement with sinclair pharma plc

* Reached agreement with Sinclair Pharma for compensation in connection with material reduction of business in Kelo-Stretch™

* Terms are: £4 million in cash to be paid to Coby Sinclair on or before 30 April; £1 million to be paid to co by sinclair on or before 30 June 2018

* Sinclair relinquishes any and all rights to Flammacerium™ (US) with immediate effect and transfers them to company

* Cash element of compensation will be used by company to reduce its current bank loans. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

