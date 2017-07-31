FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alliance reports qtrly diluted net income of AHGP/LPU of $0.71
July 31, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Alliance reports qtrly diluted net income of AHGP/LPU of $0.71

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Alliance Holdings Gp Lp

* Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. reports quarterly financial results and increases quarterly distribution by 32.7% to $0.73 per unit

* Alliance Holdings GP LP qtrly basic and diluted net income of AHGP per limited partner unit $0.71

* Alliance Holdings GP LP - expects to receive quarterly cash distributions from ARLP of $44.3 million, or $177.2 million on an annualized basis

* Alliance Holdings GP LP qtrly total revenue $398.6 million versus $439.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

