FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners qyarterly revenue rises 11.7 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners qyarterly revenue rises 11.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Alliance Resource Partners Lp

* Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports year-over-year increases to quarterly coal volumes, revenues, net income and ebitda; maintains quarterly cash distribution of $0.4375 per unit; and raises guidance

* Quarterly revenue rose 11.7 percent to $461.1 million

* Qtrly diluted net income of arlp per limited partner unit $1.10

* Sees 2017 coal production of 38.1 million to 39.1 million tons, sees 2017 coal sales volumes of 38.5 million to 39.5 million tons

* Alliance Resource Partners - sees 2017 revenues (excluding transportation revenues) of $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion, sees 2017 net income of $290 million to $330 million

* Maintaining its previous 2017 guidance for capital expenditures in a range of $145.0 million to $165.0 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.75, revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.