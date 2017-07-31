FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 11:13 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners reports Q2 earnings of $0.82/LPU

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Alliance Resource Partners Lp

* Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. reports quarterly financial and operating results; increases quarterly cash distribution 14.3% to $0.50 per unit; announces $100 million midstream investment; and confirms guidance

* Quarterly revenue $398.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.82/LPU

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alliance Resource Partners LP - in Q2 lower coal sales prices offset in part by increased sales volumes and reduced operating exp

* Alliance Resource Partners LP says looking forward to H2 , nearly all of co's planned production is committed under contract

* Alliance Resource Partners LP says "while slow to develop, summer weather has recently been positive for coal consumption in our markets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

