BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners reports Q3 revenue of $453.2 mln

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Alliance Resource Partners LP

* Alliance Resource Partners LP reports quarterly financial and operating results; increases quarterly cash distribution 1.0% to $0.505 per unit; and confirms guidance

* Quarterly revenue $453.2 million

* Q3 revenue view $474.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alliance Resource Partners lp - qtrly net income of ARLP per limited partner unit $0.52 ‍​

* Alliance Resource Partners LP - ‍ARLP is maintaining its previous 2017 guidance for capital expenditures in a range of $145 million to $165 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: