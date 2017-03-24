FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alliance Trust says total shareholder return for 2016 was 26.4 pct
March 24, 2017 / 7:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Alliance Trust says total shareholder return for 2016 was 26.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc:

* FY total shareholder return for 2016 was 26.4%, an increase from 10.7% in 2015

* FY NAV per share at 31 Dec 2016 was 667.5p, up 19.4% from 559.0p at 31 dec 2015

* FY NAV total return was 21.5% for 2016 compared with 5.4% in 2015

* Total ordinary dividend for 2016 is 12.774p, an increase of 16.4% compared with 2015 (10.97p)

* Discount to NAV at 31 dec 2016 was 4.4%, compared with 8.1% at 31 Dec 2015

* Believe that Alliance Trust is now well placed for future - chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

