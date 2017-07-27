FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Alliance trust says total shareholder return of 10.8 pct in first-half
July 27, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Alliance trust says total shareholder return of 10.8 pct in first-half

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc

* Total shareholder return of 10.8 percent

* Net asset value total return of 12.4 percent

* Nav per share 742.2 pence as of June 30

* Discount to NAV averaged 5.1 percent over period (H1 2016: 10.3 percent)

* Willis Towers Watson expects higher levels of volatility to characterise investment markets, resulting in an excellent environment for active stock picking and thus for alliance trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

