UPDATE 5-Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
Feb 23 Alliant Energy Corp:
* Alliant Energy announces 2016 results and 2017 earnings guidance
* Sees 2017 alliant energy consolidated EPS $1.92 - $2.06
* Sees 2017 total capital expenditures $1.4 billion
* Sees 2018 capital expenditures $1,445 million; sees 2019 capital expenditures $1,560 million; sees 2020 capital expenditures $1,155 million
* Qtrly Alliant Energy consolidated GAAP earnings per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japanese government bond prices edged down on Tuesday following an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries, although the short-end of the curve held firm helped by a well-received two-year debt auction.