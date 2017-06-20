June 20 Allianz Global Investors

* Allianz global investors says invests 500 million pounds ($634.65 million) in britain's m6 toll road following acquisition of road by ifm investors

* Says Investing In M6 Toll Road On Behalf Of parent Allianz , third party investors including uk's pension protection fund Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7878 pounds) (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)