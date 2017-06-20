June 20 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Trust-
* Allied announces acquisition in Toronto's St. Lawrence
market area
* Deal for $60 million
* Allied properties real estate investment trust - "we do
not expect to pursue either intensification opportunity in near
term"
* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - financed
acquisition by utilizing portion of proceeds from most recent
unsecured debenture financing
* Expects acquisition to be neutral to its ffo per unit at
outset
* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - expects
acquisition to become modestly accretive to ffo per unit during
first 5 years of ownership
* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - property
was free and clear of mortgage financing on closing
