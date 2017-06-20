June 20 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-

* Allied announces acquisition in Toronto's St. Lawrence market area

* Deal for $60 million

* Allied properties real estate investment trust - ‍"we do not expect to pursue either intensification opportunity in near term"​

* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - financed acquisition by utilizing portion of proceeds from most recent unsecured debenture financing

* Expects acquisition to be neutral to its ffo per unit at outset

* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - expects acquisition to become modestly accretive to ffo per unit during first 5 years of ownership

* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - property was free and clear of mortgage financing on closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: