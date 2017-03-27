FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Allied Group says FY profit from continuing operations HK$ 5.08 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Allied Group Ltd :

* FY profit from continuing operations HK$ 5.08 billion versus HK$2.75 billion

* "Consumer finance businesses in hong kong are expected to remain solid barring any rapid deterioration in economy"

* Expected that downturn of property market may happen if mortgage interest rates increase substantially in 2017

* "Consumer finance businesses in mainland China seem to have turned around satisfactorily"

* FY revenue HK$4.10 billion versus HK$4.70 billion

* Second interim dividend (in lieu of a final dividend) of HK$1.85 per share declared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

