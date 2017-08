BRIEF-Allied Irish Banks to pay 250 million dividend to state

March 2 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks Plc

* Allied Irish Banks - FY profit before tax 1.7 billion euros versus 1.9 billion euro profit a year ago

* Allied Irish Banks - FY net interest margin 2.25 percent versus 2.16 in Q3, cost income ratio 52 percent

* Allied Irish Banks - Fully loaded core tier 1 ratio 15.3 percent at end-2016 versus 13.7 at end-September

* Allied Irish Banks - Net loans 61 billion eur versus 61 billion eur end-June, impaired loans fell to 9.1 billion eur

* Allied Irish Banks - Total provision writeback of 294 million eur versus 925 million eur writbeack in 2015

* Allied Irish Banks - Proposes paying 250 million eur dividend, supported by robust capital base

* Allied Irish Banks CEO says ready for an IPO when market conditions permit and government decides

* Allied Irish Banks - 12.9 billion eur in new lending approvals in 2016, 16 percent increase in Ireland Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)