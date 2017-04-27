FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Allied Irish boosts margins, capital in Q1 as bad loans fall
#Financials
April 27, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Allied Irish boosts margins, capital in Q1 as bad loans fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks Plc

* Net interest margin 2.46 percent at end-March versus 2.42 percent in Q4 2016

* Fully loaded core tier 1 ratio 16.0 percent versus 15.3 percent at end-December

* Impaired loans further reduced by 0.5 billion eur since december 2016 to 8.6 billion eur

* New lending drawdowns up 10 percent y/y with all business segments contributing

* Market share of Irish mortgage drawdowns was 38 percent in the first two months of 2017

* In the UK, new lending trends show an improvement, Q1 new lending in sterling up 18 percent y/y

* To date the impact of Breixt has been modest for both the Irish and UK economies

* Operating costs are in line with Q1 last year and consistent with expectations Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

