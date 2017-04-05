BRIEF-Allied Minds cuts funding for seven subsidiaries in restructuring

April 5 (Reuters) - Allied Minds Plc

* Will undertake a restructuring, reallocating capital and management resources across portfolio and pipeline

* Restructuring will result in discontinued funding for 7 subsidiaries

* A process will be undertaken to seek strategic alternatives for these businesses, which could include sales or transfers of legal entities or assets, or liquidations

* Discontinuation of funding at these subsidiaries will free up approximately $14 million of capital spend budgeted for 2017