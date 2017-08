March 27 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Hk Ltd

* FY total income HK$4.03 billion versus HK$4.68 billion

* FY profit for year from continuing operations HK$5.10 billion versus HK$ 2.88 billion

* Dividend declared interim dividend (in lieu of a final dividend) of HK8 cents per share for the year ended 31 December, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: