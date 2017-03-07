FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical Q4 gaap loss per share $0.61
March 7, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical Q4 gaap loss per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Alliqua Biomedical Inc:

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.61

* Q4 revenue $4.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 9 to 13 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $19.8 million to $20.7 million

* FY 2017 revenue view $26.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc - total revenue guidance for fiscal year 2017 assumes product sales of $19.0 million to $19.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

