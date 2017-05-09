FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical reports Q1 loss per share of $0.23
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical reports Q1 loss per share of $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* Alliqua biomedical, inc. Reports first quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.23

* Q1 revenue $4.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $4.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 12 to 17 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $20.4 million to $21.3 million

* FY2017 revenue view $20.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fiscal year 2017, company expects cash burn from operations to approximate $12.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

