4 months ago
BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical sees Q1 revenue about $4.6 million
#Market News
April 6, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical sees Q1 revenue about $4.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* Alliqua Biomedical, Inc announces preliminary first quarter fiscal 2017 revenue and updates fiscal year 2017 outlook; earnings conference call scheduled for may 9, 2017

* Sees Q1 revenue about $4.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 12 to 17 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $20.4 million to $21.3 million

* Alliqua Biomedical - estimates that sales of products were $4.4 million and that contract manufacturing sales were approximately $225,000 for q1 of 2017

* Alliqua Biomedical - fy 2017 total revenue guidance now assumes contract manufacturing sales of about $1.4 million, versus $2.2 million in fy ended dec 31, 2016

* Fy 2017 total revenue guidance continues to assume product sales of $19.0 million to $19.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

